Buhari in competent hands in UK, says Lai Mohammed

• 2017 budget may not be signed this week

The Federal Government yesterday assured Nigerians that ailing President Muhammadu Buhari is in “very competent hands” in London where he has gone to do a follow-up medical consultation with his doctors.

The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, had on Tuesday left Nigeria for London to join her husband. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance yesterday while briefing State House reporters after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister who was responding to a question on the status of the president’s health assured that there was no cause for alarm over President Buhari’s health.

“The president is in very competent hands and there is no cause for alarm,” he said. There are indications that the 2017 budget passed by the National Assembly ‎may not be signed by the Presidency this week as being speculated.

The minister also said the appropriation document was still being studied by the Ministry of Budget and National planning. “On the issue of budget, it is being reconciled and we are all coordinating with the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, “he stated.

Similarly, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Ita Enang, yesterday said consultations were still ongoing on the budget.

Enang said assent to the document “is not yet scheduled as consultations and engagements are ongoing.” Also, the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, disclosed that between 2000 and 2015, Nigeria spent N49 trillion importing raw materials and products.

Onu after FEC meeting noted that for too long, Nigeria had depended on imported raw materials and products with the resultant adverse effects on the economy particularly as it bothers on job creation and the crave for self-reliance.

According to him, Nigeria is a great nation endowed with abundant natural resources and it does not make sense to be importing from outside when most of the materials are available in the country.

The minister explained that his ministry is determined to halt the trend.

He said the major thrust of the President Buhari administration is that the country should be producing made-in-Nigeria goods so that those who want to work will be able to do so.

