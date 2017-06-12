Buhari is a dictator pretending to be fighting corruption – Afenifere leader, Adebanjo

A Chieftain of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is a dictator pretending to be fighting corruption. Giving reason for his claim, Adebanjo pointed out that Buhari’s refusal to obey court order and release former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki(rtd) and his silence over Fulani herdsmen attacking […]

Buhari is a dictator pretending to be fighting corruption – Afenifere leader, Adebanjo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

