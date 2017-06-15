Buhari is alive and speaks with Osinbajo every day – Lai Mohammed

Contrary to speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari may have died, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said Acting President Yemi Osinbajo gets in touch with Buhari every day. He said this in Lagos during an interview with Seun Okinbaloye of Politics Today on Channels Television, which was monitored by DAILY POST. According […]

Buhari is alive and speaks with Osinbajo every day – Lai Mohammed

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

