Buhari needs to prove he is not dead – Former British lawmaker, Eric Joyce explodes again

Buhari needs to prove he is not dead – Former British lawmaker, Eric Joyce explodes again
Daily Post Nigeria
A British politician and former military officer, Eric Stuart Joyce, has again stirred up controversy over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari. Joyce, who insisted that Buhari is dead , has now challenged the Nigerian President to prove otherwise.

