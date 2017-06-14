Buhari Never Promised Igbos Anything But He Doing Something For Them, Jonathan Promised & Did Nothing – Amaechi

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday stated that Igbos benefitted nothing from former president, Goodluck Jonathan, even though they massively supported him in 2011. Amaechi added that those who served under Jonathan from the South-east region should be ashamed of themselves because “they were seeing the president five times in a day” but could not get key roads constructed.

“The Igbos gave Jonathan support, what did he do? Of course! Nothing!”, he said in Lagos at a Forum.

“President Jonathan went to Onitsha and danced and promised to construct Onitsha bridge. Right? After that nothing happened.

“Now we are fixing the bridge without making promise. Or did we promise to construct Onitsha bridge? I didn’t hear him (President Buhari) say he would construct Onitsha bridge during the campaign, except someone spoke on his behalf.

“Today we are constructing the second bridge, which is the River Niger bridge, The relevance of a politician is not determined by how much he has in his pocket. It is determined by how much development he is able to bring.

“The Port Harcourt-Owerri road was terrible. One day I made the mistake as governor to try to go to Owerri and I passed through Aba. I wept. Now we are constructing that road; it may not be at the speed that you want but we are constructing the road. The next road I mentioned is the Enugu-Onitsha.

“We are doing Port Harcourt-Enugu, the most important road to the Igbo. The next most important road to the Igbo is Enugu to Onitsha, and he (Buhari) is doing it again. So who is better?

“The last man you people were dancing with at Onitsha bridge that promised you people that ‘Azikiwe commissioned this bridge and the second Azikiwe commissioned it again’ never put a stone.

“But the man who doesn’t talk at all; who didn’t make promise and he is doing it, which one do you prefer? Don’t be deceived by those who depended on government alone for survival.”

On internal squabbles in the APC, Amaechi said it was expected as the ruling party had huge number of members across states.

