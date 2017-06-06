Buhari & Osinbajo Boycotting ECOWAS Meeting, It Will Mark The Beginning Of The End For Nigeria – Fani Kayode

Mark this: the boycotting of the ECOWAS Heads of Government meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu by the government marks the beginning of the end for them.

It may also mark the beginning of the end for Nigeria. It has resulted in a deep and debilitating spiritual wound.

We are not a Muslim country but rather a modern, plural, 21st century, multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-racial secular state in which over 90 million Christians love and adore the great nation of Israel.

For Acting President Osinbajo particularly, who lays claim to being a Pastor and a believer, to snub and insult the Jewish state in this way is not only disappointing but also shameless, reprehensible and deeply repugnant.

Is his fear of the cabal greater than his fear of God?

He knows the spiritual implications of what he has done even if he will not admit to them publicly.

The bible says “what profiteth a man to gain the world and lose his soul?”

Let us wait and see those implications manifest and the consequences of his action unfold.

