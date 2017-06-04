Buhari secures $50m for Enugu, Nsukka water scheme

Residents of Enugu and Nsukka would experience a boost in water supply. This is as Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has secured a loan of 50 million dollars from African Finance Corporation (AFC) for the upgrade of Enugu, Nsukka Urban Water Scheme. Mr. Osita Okechukwu, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) announced this on […]

Buhari secures $50m for Enugu, Nsukka water scheme

