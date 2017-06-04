Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari secures $50m for Enugu, Nsukka water scheme

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Residents of Enugu and Nsukka would experience a boost in water supply. This is as Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has secured a loan of 50 million dollars from African Finance Corporation (AFC) for the upgrade of Enugu, Nsukka Urban Water Scheme. Mr. Osita Okechukwu, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) announced this on […]

Buhari secures $50m for Enugu, Nsukka water scheme

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.