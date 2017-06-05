Buhari Will Return To Nigeria Before June 11 – Kalu

Former Abia State Governor, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, on Sunday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country before June 11, adding that the president’s health has improved considerable when he visited him in London last week.

Speaking to reporters, yesterday, at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, the former governor, while stating that the president would return to Nigeria before June 11th, urged Nigerians to desist from spreading messages of hate and division about the health of the President who he said is fast recuperating.

Kalu also said Nigerians should rather pray for Mr President to enable him recover fast and return to his duty post, adding that it was inhuman for some Nigerians to spread messages of falsehood about Buhari’s health.

The former governor said he visited London to have first-hand knowledge of the state of health of Buhari.

He said: “I went to Washington to visit some business partners and from there stopped at London to see Mr. President, who is recovering very fast. I am excited over the state of health of President Buhari despite the hate messages people were spreading about him. I am disappointed with the statement coming from some Nigerians about the health of Mr. President. The messages some Nigerians have been spreading in the social media is unhealthy. I am calling on Nigerians to have a change of heart. Being a President, does not mean, you cannot be sick, the hate messages are becoming too much. There must be good sense of tolerance among the ethic groups, we are all one.”

The former governor also said it was wrong to embark on any assessment of the duties of the acting president, whom he said is carrying out his constitutional duties.

Osinbajo, he said, should continue to discharge his constitutional duties.

It would be recalled, the president left the country on May 7 to the United Kingdom on medical vacation.

The post Buhari Will Return To Nigeria Before June 11 – Kalu appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

