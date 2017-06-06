Buhari Will Soon Come Back – Aisha Speaks As She Returns Back From London

Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, wife of the president, says her husband will soon come back to Nigeria as his health is recuperating fast. She said this in a statement issued on Tuesday by Suleiman Haruna, her media aide.

According to the statement, Aisha returned on Tuesday morning from the UK, where she went to visit her husband, who is on medical leave.

On arrival, she conveyed the appreciation of the president to Nigerians over their constant prayers and said, “he will soon be with them as he is recuperating fast”.

She called on Nigerians to continue to be strong in the face of challenges and to support the federal government in implementing the agenda for which they were elected.

“Mr President thanked the acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty and called on Nigerians to continue to support the acting President in his effort to actualise the mandate of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC),” she said.

She travelled to the UK last week to spend some time with the president.

