Buhari would return to Nigeria before June 11th – Kalu

By Lawani Mikairu

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu Sunday said President Buhari’s health has improved considerable when he visited him in London last week.

This is just as he disclosed that the President would be returning to Nigeria before June 11th and urged Nigerians to desist from spreading messages of hate and division about the health of the President who he said is fast recuperating .

Speaking in an interview at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Kalu said it is inhuman for some Nigerians to spread messages of falsehood about the health of Buhari, rather Nigerians should pray for him to enable him recover fast and return to his duty post.

Kalu said he visited London to have first hand knowledge of the state of health of Buhari . He said : ” I went to Washington to visit some business partners and from there stopped at London to see Mr President, who is recovering very fast . I am excited over the state of health of President Buhari despite the hate messages people were spreading about him. I am disappointed with the statement coming from some Nigerians about the health of Mr President”.

“The messages some Nigerians have been spreading in the social media is unhealthy. I am calling on Nigerians to have a change of heart. Being a President, does not mean, you cannot be sick, the hate messages are becoming too much .

There must be good sense of tolerance among the ethic groups, we are all one.”

He also said it is wrong to embark on any assessment of the duties of the acting President, whom he said is carrying out his constitutional duties.

On the state of the nation, Kalu said Buhari has done well in the fight against insurgency and the war against corruption but noted that the government should obey constitutional provisions as it affects the judicial arm of government.

He said : “The government has done well, but there is a lot of suffering in the land. The masses are suffering , going through economic problems , the administration has done well, but must obey the laws of the land, by respecting judicial processes. Government must pursue the hardware and software of democracythat includes the rule of law and respect of the constitution.

On the sit at home order by IBOP, Kalu said it is wrong for people to sit at home, because it will affect the economy of the South East. He said though the people have a right to agitate, but calls for enlightenment on the need to pursue a

united country .

He said : ” Most of people may not understand what the issues are, but, with time they will soon understand. There is strength in Unity, God did not make a mistake by putting us in one country. ”

Meanwhile, Kalu has pleaded with Africa students in United Kingdom to emulate lives of Muslims and Christians in places like Banjul, Senegal , Sierria Leon , Liberia and be united. Kalu made the calls while addressing African students from Oxford University including staff and students drawn from Oxford Brookes University , Bellerbys College and neighbouring colleges in Oxford, United Kingdom during a Ramadan fast breaking dinner he hosted.

He accused African leaders of using sentiments to cause hatred among the populace in the cover of religion.

He said : “African leaders and people should stop causing problems, there is a lot of hatred being preached in Nigeria. I am always excited when ever I go to Gambia, Senegal, Liberia, Freetown and I see Muslims and Christians sharing things in common.

I wish it could have been in Nigeria because the Christmas in Banjul looks like a Sallah in Banjul and Sallah in Banjul looks like a Christmas in Banjul . You hardly recognize the difference, so those of you who are not from Nigeria might not know what you are enjoying”

The post Buhari would return to Nigeria before June 11th – Kalu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

