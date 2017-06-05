Buhari’ll return before June 11 —Kalu, ex-Abia gov – Vanguard
Buhari'll return before June 11 —Kalu, ex-Abia gov
LAGOS— Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, said President Buhari would be returning to Nigeria before June 11 and urged Nigerians to desist from spreading messages of hate and division about the health of the President who he said …
