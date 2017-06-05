Buhari’s Absence: Presidency dismisses report on political, constitutional crisis

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu has dismissed an article speculating that Nigeria faces imminent political and constitutional crisis on account of President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence to attend to his health in London. The article was written by a Nigerian historian, Max Siollun, entitled “The Gentleman’s Agreement that Could Break Apart Nigeria,” published in the United States-based Foreign Policy magazine. Shehu, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, described the article as “needlessly sensational and exaggerated speculations by conspiracy theorists’’.

