Buhari’s emergence saved Nigeria – Governor Masari

Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, on Wednesday said Nigeria would have been plagued into serious socio-political and economic crisis if President Muhammadu Buhari had not been elected in the 2015 presidential election. Katsina is the home state of President Buhari. Speaking on the achievements of the Nigerian leader in two years, Masari said: “I am […]

Buhari’s emergence saved Nigeria – Governor Masari

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

