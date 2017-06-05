Buhari’s govt about to fall into same abyss of corruption – groups – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Buhari's govt about to fall into same abyss of corruption – groups
Vanguard
Anti-corruption associations on Monday threatened to take the Nigerian government to court in connection with a contract won by Italian oil major ENI to operate a neglected oil refinery. In early May, Nigeria's junior oil minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!