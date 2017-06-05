Buhari’s govt about to fall into same abyss of corruption – groups – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari's govt about to fall into same abyss of corruption – groups

Buhari's govt about to fall into same abyss of corruption – groups
Anti-corruption associations on Monday threatened to take the Nigerian government to court in connection with a contract won by Italian oil major ENI to operate a neglected oil refinery. In early May, Nigeria's junior oil minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu …

