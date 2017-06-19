Buhari’s Health: “Nigeria Needs An Energetic President” – Pastor Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly has said that “Nigeria needs an energetic leader but the circumstances of our polity have brought us to” the choice of an elderly president.

His statement is coming on the back of the current health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during a press conference after his Sunday morning sermon titled, ‘The birth pangs of a new Nigeria,’ the former vice-presidential candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), noted that France’s recent election of 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron as president was indicative of a global paradigm shift.

He said, “If you want to know whether the President (Muhammadu Buhari) is getting better (and) recovering, I said in the course of that message – he’s on the sure path to recovery. Give him time. Niger Republic has not seen their president for a while. “Nigeria needs an energetic leader but the circumstances of our polity have brought us to where we are that the same country that the likes of (Yakubu) Godwin ruled at the age of 30 is now considering people in their 60s and 70s to administer it. “What happened in France recently is a clear sign that there is going to be a change of guards almost worldwide. But let’s accept our own thing and resolve our issues with wisdom. “(Between) the man in the intensive care unit and the doctor treating him or wishing him dead, you don’t know who will die first. If God sent Isaiah back to go and tell Hezekiah that He was adding 15 years to his life, He is the only one who can do what He wills to do. Nobody should wish another person dead. We should just pray, because you would put Nigeria in disaster.”

The cleric, who ran alongside Buhari for the presidency in 2011, also said that whenever leaders served with diminishing energy, a leadership vacuum would be created.

The Punch quoted him as saying that though the constitution was ‘full of flaws’, it provided that in the event that the President could not discharge his duties, he must transmit power to the Vice-President to become acting President.

“(Buhari) had never left without transmitting that power. So, there’s no trouble (this time round),” he added.

The clergy man also had a stern warning for military officers conceiving an overthrow of the incumbent government.

The post Buhari's Health: "Nigeria Needs An Energetic President" – Pastor Bakare appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

