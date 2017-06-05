Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s ill-health: Fayose is sick, on anti-depressant drugs for asking President to resign – Kashamu

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu, has described the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose as a “misguided state governor” who is acting like a sick person for asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign. Kashamu said when Nigerians are praying for the quick recovery of the President, Fayose is insisting on the President’s resignation, an indication […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

