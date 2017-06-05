Buhari’s ill-health: Fayose is sick, on anti-depressant drugs for asking President to resign – Kashamu

Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu, has described the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose as a “misguided state governor” who is acting like a sick person for asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign. Kashamu said when Nigerians are praying for the quick recovery of the President, Fayose is insisting on the President’s resignation, an indication […]

Buhari’s ill-health: Fayose is sick, on anti-depressant drugs for asking President to resign – Kashamu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

