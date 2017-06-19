‘Buhari’s Inauguration Speech Spurred Hate In The North’ – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of making utterances that emboldened a section of the country to make hate speeches against the Igbos. According to the PUNCH, Fayose said Buhari got it wrong through his inauguration speech that his government might not favour any section of the country that voted against…

The post ‘Buhari’s Inauguration Speech Spurred Hate In The North’ – Fayose appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

