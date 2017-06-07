Builders Hub Foundation opens Learning Resource Center in Kogi

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO

The Builders Hub Impact Investment program (BHIIP) has opened a Learning Resource Center which contains about 500 books, 10 computers and other Learning support equipments in Ihima in Okehi local government area of Kogi state.

In addition, 600 school bags were also donated by BHIIP’s founder Barr. Natasha Akpoti’s to her adopted 600 children.

Barr. Akpoti made the donation while commissioning the Learning Resource Center. The center is strategically located amongst several public schools which she said will aid education and improve literacy in the communities.

She added that the center which was born out of collaborations with the Okehi Education Board, the Builders Hub team and volunteers from the host communities would also assist the underserved children of the marginalized communities intellectually to enable them compete with their colleagues situated in urban areas.

While calling on philanthropists to extend their goodwill to these children by contributing their quota to the educational system in the State, she streessed the need for education as a means of eradicating poverty in the society.

Barr Akpoti pledged to bring in experts to nuture the pupils through the use of some of the computers, and to extend this gesture to the three senatorial districts in the State to revitalize the level of illeracy.

“We have close to 70,000 children in Okehi alone Who have no access to good education, you can imagine what we have in other areas with shortage of educational facilities”.

Barr. Akpoti appreciated the Dangote Foundation for sponsoring the school bags and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) for sponsoring the mini library in assisting her quest for literacy for the less privilege in Kogi State.

The post Builders Hub Foundation opens Learning Resource Center in Kogi appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

