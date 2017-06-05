Pages Navigation Menu

Building collapse: Assembly to go after regulatory agencies

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

All regulatory agencies in charge of monitoring construction of buildings in the state would now be kept on their toes to guard against incessant cases of building collapse. The Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA) Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development on Monday disclosed this on Monday to Nigeriapilot The Committee’s Chairman, Mr Setonji […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

