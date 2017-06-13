Pages Navigation Menu

Building collapses in Kenyan capital, 5 missing – Reuters

Jun 13, 2017


Building collapses in Kenyan capital, 5 missing
NAIROBI About 5 people were missing after a seven-storey building collapsed in a residential area of Nairobi, rescue services said on Tuesday, and the city's governor appealed to its owner to come forward and provide architectural plans to help rescuers.
