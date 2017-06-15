Bukola Saraki and his Supporters Jubilating After CCT Trial in Abuja

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) today discharged Bukola Saraki for lack of evidence to continue with the case and dismissed all 18 charges filed against him by the Federal Government. The two-panel tribunal headed by Justice Danladi Umar held that FG failed to prove essential elements of all the allegations it leveled against Saraki. […]

