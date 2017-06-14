Bukola Saraki Innocent of False Asset Declaration Charges – CCT

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki who was arraigned for false asset declaration charges has been discharged and acquitted by the Code of Conduct Tribunal. According to premium Times, the Tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar dismissed the case because of the failure of the prosecution to prove its allegations. Details later…

The post Bukola Saraki Innocent of False Asset Declaration Charges – CCT appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

