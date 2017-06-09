Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bulk of drug supply to Chandigarh, Punjab comes from Delhi: Narcotics Control Bureau – Hindustan Times

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Hindustan Times

Bulk of drug supply to Chandigarh, Punjab comes from Delhi: Narcotics Control Bureau
Hindustan Times
At least 10 Delhi-based Nigerian nationals have been arrested in SAS Nagar, Chandigarh in drug cases since January. punjab Updated: Jun 09, 2017 11:26 IST. Shailee Dogra Hindustan Times, Chandigarh. Narcotics Control Bureau. The accused in custody …
Photo: Nigerian man with 415 gram of heroin nabbed in IndiaTheNewsGuru
Nigerian held with 415 gms of heroinNYOOOZ

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.