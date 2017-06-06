Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buratai orders probe into alleged sexual assault in Bama IDPs camp

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has ordered investigation into alleged misconduct by soldiers, in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Bama, Borno State. Some of the women had accused some soldiers and members of the Civilian JTF, of demanding sex in exchange for favours. They also claimed some of their husbands were being […]

Buratai orders probe into alleged sexual assault in Bama IDPs camp

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.