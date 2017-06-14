Burns Survivor Kechi Okwuchi Breaks Hearts With Ed Sheeran Cover on ‘America’s Got Talent’: Watch – Billboard
Billboard
Burns Survivor Kechi Okwuchi Breaks Hearts With Ed Sheeran Cover on 'America's Got Talent': Watch
Billboard
For Kechi Okwuchi, getting to the stage of America's Got Talent was the easy part. Okwuchi blew away the audience and judges with her performance of Ed Sheeran's 2014 single “Thinking Out Loud” on Tuesday night's episode. But it was the story of her …
Who Is Kechi Okwuchi? The 'America's Got Talent' Contestant Is A Singer & Survivor
Burn Survivor Who Nearly Died in a Fatal Plane Crash Wows Judges on America's Got Talent
Yes!!! Kechi Makes it to the Next Round of America's Got Talent
