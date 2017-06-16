Businesswoman, two others held for alleged visa fraud – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Businesswoman, two others held for alleged visa fraud
The Nation Newspaper
The Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi, Lagos has arrested a businesswoman, Modupeola Afolabi, for allegedly procuring fake visas for the United Kingdom (UK) and China. Afolabi, 34, also procured fake London Heathrow Airport entry/exit stamps. She was …
I procured fake visas out of desperation – Suspect
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!