Busty Instagram sensation, Lerin, under Internet scam siege

By Ayo Onikoyi

If you know humongous boobs-toting Roman-goddess, then you must know her closest friend, Lerin, who calls herself Sweetyville on Instagram.

Like Romangoddess her friend, Lerin, is one of the Instagram sensations that just happened out of the thin air and landed on our laps. Before we could even come up with where to classify them, the social media world had branded them ‘celebrities’, social media celebrities. And they have many followers to prove it.

Anyway, this Lerin, who says she’s a sales and marketing strategist is learning fast enough that being in the limelight isn’t a kosher dinner only for one as some fraudsters are beginning to use her pictures to scam people. Now, if you miss anything about Lerin, you can’t miss those mammoth twin towers, even Cossy or Romangoddess, wouldn’t feel too great around her.

Recently, she called out two female characters; Queen Vicky and Juliet Chinonso for using her pictures to extort money from people, making them believe they were her.

“Why are you doing all this rubbish, tarnishing my image and using my picture and information to extort money from people. I was told that someone was using my picture to request for cards and money. Karma is watching you,” she posted on her Instagram page to warn her friends of her chat with the said fraudster.

“And you will be dealt with massively for this. Facebook and the God I serve will vindicate me. Fraudster. I have your page everywhere, so, soon, you will be off”

The post Busty Instagram sensation, Lerin, under Internet scam siege appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

