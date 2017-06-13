Buy into Diaspora Bond, Preidency urges Nigerians

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa has urged Nigerians to take advantage of the first ever 300 million dollars Diaspora bond. Dabiri-Erewa, who made the call on Monday in Abuja in a statement by her Media Assistant, Mr Abdurrahman Balogun, asked Nigerians to buy into the offer. She noted that the Debt Management Office (DMO) had announced the commencement of a global offering of Nigeria’s first Diaspora Bond.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

