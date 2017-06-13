Pages Navigation Menu

Buy into Diaspora Bond, Preidency urges Nigerians

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa has urged Nigerians to take advantage of the first ever 300 million dollars Diaspora bond. Dabiri-Erewa, who made the call on Monday in Abuja in a statement by her Media Assistant, Mr Abdurrahman Balogun, asked Nigerians to buy into the offer. She noted that the Debt Management Office (DMO) had announced the commencement of a global offering of Nigeria’s first Diaspora Bond.

