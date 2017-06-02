C-River Industrial Park’ll become Africa’s business hub —Osinbajo

By Ike Uche, Emma Una & Grace Udofia

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has described Cross River Industrial Park as one of the biggest business hubs in Africa.

Osinbajo stated this, yesterday, during his working visit to Cross River State.

He said: “Cross River Industrial Park will become a major business hub in Africa in the nearest future and will bring development, not only to the state but to Nigeria and beyond.”

He noted that the industrial hub which encapsulates Calaparm, rice city, garment factory among others, will fast- track economic growth and development of the state.

Earlier at the palace of the Obong of Calabar, Ndidem Ekpo Otu V, the acting President called for support for the Federal Government from all ethnic nationalities in the country, stressing that all parts of the country were important and no one will be left behind in the developmental efforts of the current government.

He called for unity and an end to insurgency, militancy and kidnapping, for peace to reign which will invariably lead to growth and development of the country.

On his part, the state governor, Prof Ben Ayade, said that the industrial park and other projects in the state were aimed at making Cross River State an enterprise state and stamp out unemployment in all its ramifications.

Meanwhile, Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Brigadier-General Paul Boroh (retd), had earlier called on security agencies in the country to embrace mutual respect and cooperation in the course of discharging their duties.

Boroh made the call in Calabar, before the arrival of acting President, over the recent face-off between officers of the Nigeria Police and the Naval Command, Calabar, Cross River State.

During a meeting with the Flag Officer, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral James Oluwole, Boroh said that tension was bound to arise sometimes amongst officers of the law but they have a duty to exercise restraint, decorum and manage any situation likely to lead to a break down of law and order.

He called for continued cooperation and synergy between security agencies and charged them to maintain the highest level of discipline.

