C.Ronaldo set to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid Super Star, Cristiano Ronaldo has disclosed to a close source that he wants to leave Real after being accused of tax fraud, the source told the BBC Sport. Spanish prosecutors have accused Ronaldo, 32, of defrauding the authorities of millions of Euros in tax, which he has denied. “He feels he’s honest, has good …

