C4 Pedro & Sauti Sol collaborate on New Music Video “Love Again” | Watch On BN

Angola’s C4 Pedro and Kenyan Afropop band Sauti Sol join forces on this lovely new music video titled “Love You“. Hit Play below!

The post C4 Pedro & Sauti Sol collaborate on New Music Video “Love Again” | Watch On BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

