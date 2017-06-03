CAF Champions League results

CAF Champions League matchday 3 results Saturday:

Group A

At Beira, Mozambique

Ferroviario Beira (MOZ) 1 (Antonio 67) Al Merrikh (SUD) 0

At Sousse, Tunisia

Etoile Sahel (TUN) v Al Hilal (SUD) (2145 GMT)

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Etoile 2 2 0 0 7 1 6

Ferroviario 3 1 1 1 1 5 4

Hilal 2 0 2 0 1 1 2

Merrikh 3 0 1 2 2 4 1

Group B

At Alexandria, Egypt

Zamalek (EGY) 1 (Mayuka 90+4) USM Alger (ALG) 1 (Chafai 30)

Played Friday

At Harare

CAPS Utd (ZIM) 2 (Pfumbidzai 87-pen, Zvirekwi 90) Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) 4 (Derbali 17-pen, 81, Ablo 19, Allafi 25)

Standings

Zamalek 3 1 2 0 3 1 5

USM 3 1 1 1 5 3 4

Ahly Tripoli 3 1 1 1 4 5 4

CAPS 3 1 0 2 4 7 3

Group D

At Lusaka

Zanaco (ZAM) 2 (Sakala 9, Kitumbo 85) Coton Sport (CMR) 1 (Souleymanou 25)

Playing Sunday

At Alexandria

Al Ahly (EGY) v Wydad Casablanca (MAR) (2100 GMT)

Standings

Zanaco 3 2 1 0 3 1 7

Ahly 2 1 1 0 2 0 4

Wydad 2 1 0 1 2 1 3

Coton 3 0 0 3 1 6 0

Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

The post CAF Champions League results appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

