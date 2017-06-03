CAF Champions League results

CAF Champions League matchday 3 results Friday:

Group B

At Harare

CAPS Utd (ZIM) 2 (Pfumbidzai 87-pen, Zvirekwi 90) Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) 4 (Derbali 17-pen, 81, Ablo 19, Allafi 25)

Playing later

At Alexandria, Egypt

Zamalek (EGY) v USM Alger (ALG) (2000 GMT)

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Zamalek 2 1 1 0 2 0 4

Ahly Tripoli 3 1 1 1 4 5 4

USM 2 1 0 1 4 2 3

CAPS 3 1 0 2 4 7 3

Group C

At Pretoria

Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA, holders) 1 (Vilakazi 21) Esperance (TUN) 2 (Khenissi 6, 90-pen)

Playing Sunday

At Addis Ababa

Saint George (ETH) v V Club (COD) (1300 GMT)

Standings

Esperance 3 2 1 0 5 2 7

Sundowns 3 1 1 1 4 3 4

George 2 0 2 0 0 0 2

V Club 2 0 0 2 2 6 0

Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

The post CAF Champions League results appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

