CAF Confed Cup: Rivers United go down at Uganda’s KCCA

Poor defending ensured Rivers United failed to get a result at KCCA of Uganda today when they fell 2-1 in a CAF Confederation Cup Group A match in Kampala.

The result means FUS Rabat of Morocco top the group with six points after they defeated Club Africain of Tunisia 2-1 at home on Friday. KCCA are second also on six points, while Club Africain place third ahead of Rivers United by virtue of a better goals difference.

However, Rivers United will hope for an immediate fight back as they will host KCCA on June 20. KCCA went in front after Derrick Nsibambi fired home in the 15th minute from deep inside the box for his second goal of the competition.

However, Rivers United fought back and drew level in the 33rd minute with a superb goal by Bolaji Sakin off an equally super assist by striker John Odumegwu from the left flank.

Nsibambi got his brace and the match winner for KCCA on 71 minutes, when he fired home from inside the box unmarked after a long ball from the right beat the entire Rivers defence.

The home team got off to a very bright start as Rivers United goalkeeper Sunday Rotimi was forced to make at least three big saves early in the match.

Rotimi was later injured and was replaced by Abiodun Akande, who made a point-blank save late in the first half to keep scores at 1-1 going into the interval.

The Ugandan champions controlled the possession after the break, but they struggled to make this count till they were gifted the match winner in the 71st minute.

KCCA hit the post and also the side netting late on as they tried to increase their lead.

The post CAF Confed Cup: Rivers United go down at Uganda’s KCCA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

