CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United falls in Kampala

Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority have moved level at the top of Group A in the CAF Confederation Cup after defeating Rivers United 2-1 at the Phillip Omondi Stadium yesterday.

KCCA have joined FUS Rabat (who defeated Club Africain 2-1 last night) on six points. The Moroccans are ranked ahead of the Ugandans on head-to-head results after defeating them 3-0 at the start of the group phase. All six matches in Group A have produced home victories.

KCCA claimed an early lead in this clash through Derrick Nisbambi, who also scored in the 2-1 win over Club Africain on May 23.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

