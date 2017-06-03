Pages Navigation Menu

CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United falls in Kampala

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority have moved level at the top of Group A in the CAF Confederation Cup after defeating Rivers United 2-1 at the Phillip Omondi Stadium yesterday.
KCCA have joined FUS Rabat (who defeated Club Africain 2-1 last night) on six points. The Moroccans are ranked ahead of the Ugandans on head-to-head results after defeating them 3-0 at the start of the group phase. All six matches in Group A have produced home victories.
KCCA claimed an early lead in this clash through Derrick Nisbambi, who also scored in the 2-1 win over Club Africain on May 23.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

