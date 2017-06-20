Uganda: KCCA Confront Desperate Rivers United – AllAfrica.com
Kawowo Sports
Uganda: KCCA Confront Desperate Rivers United
Kampala — Whether playing on the continent or domestically, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi often prefers to focus on his team's strengths rather than those of his opponents. He will carry the same mentality going into today's Caf Confederation Cup game away …
Mutebi wary of Rivers United forward Odumegwu
Uganda's KCCA threatens Rivers United's CAF Confederation Cup dream
Rivers seek revenge against KCCA
