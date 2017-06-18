CAFCC: KCCA Arrive Port Harcourt For Rivers United Clash, Coach Mutebi Targets Away Win

Rivers United opponents in Tuesday's CAF Confederation Cup match, KCCA FC of Uganda have arrived in Port Harcourt on Sunday ahead of their matchday 4 clash, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

KCCA currently second in the Group A standings, defeated Rivers United 2-1 in the reverse fixture at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Kampala on June 3, and are looking to thwart the ambition of their visitors and win at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium Port Harcourt .

Head coach of KCCA, Mike Mutebi acknowledges that Rivers United will be difficult to beat on their ground, is confident his side can outscore the Pride of Rivers once again.

Rivers United are rock bottom in the group with three points from three games, but a win for Stanley Eguma's side against the Ugandan champions will put their campaign back on track.

"The result in Lugogo was not a true reflection of our dominance,” Rivers United's official website quotes Mutebi as saying.

"We have not been effective so far as we should have won the (reverse fixture) 5-2.

"The (issue) of goals difference is worrying, so we have to try to outscore the opponent.

"In all our away games in the Confederation Cup, we have only failed to score against FUS Rabat and El-Masry, we always score away from home.

"Rivers United is a very good team but we (KCCA) are confident we can rub shoulders with them because we have tested the best."

The post CAFCC: KCCA Arrive Port Harcourt For Rivers United Clash, Coach Mutebi Targets Away Win appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

