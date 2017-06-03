CAFCC: Uganda’s KCCA Edge Rivers United In Kampala

By James Agberebi:

Rivers United lost 2-1 away to Uganda's KCCA FC in Group A on matchday three of the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.

A brace from Derrick Nsibambi secured KCCA their second win of the group and move them to second in the table.

Rivers United's goal was scored by Abolaji Sarkin.

The defeat leaves Rivers United bottom in the group on three points after three games.

The Nigerian side will hope to bounce back to contention for a place in the quarterfinal when they host KCCA on June 20 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

In the group's other game, Morocco's FUS Rabat beat visiting Club Africain of Tunisia 2-1 on Friday.

FUS Rabat are top right of the group on six points while Club Africain are third on three points.

KCCA shot into the lead in the 15th minute through Nsibambi.

Rivers United were forced into an early change in the 25th minute as goalkeeper Sunday Rotimi was forced off injured and was replaced by Abiodun Akande.

In the 33rd minute Rivers United were back on level terms thanks to Sarkin who volleyed in John Odumegwu's assist.

Nsibambi scored what proved to be the winner making it 2-1 in the 71st minute following a defensive blunder by Rivers United.

