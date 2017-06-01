Calabar Agog as School Children Jostle for Handshake With Osinbajo

Calabar, the capital of Cross River state was agog with celebration as the Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo arrived the city Thursday afternoon on official visit.

Among the huge excitement that was on display were school children and residents who trooped out en masse to welcome their Acting President, others succeeding to get an embrace or a hand shake with Prof. Osinbajo.

In a tweet, Osinbajo had said, Calabar, thank you so much for the warmth and welcome.

Calabar, thank you so much for the warmth and welcome. pic.twitter.com/V6dtVa101z — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) June 1, 2017

