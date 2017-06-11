Calabar Goodluck Jonathan bypass still unpaid for – contractor

The government of Cross Rivers State has been urged to pay for the seven kilometre Goodluck Jonathan bypass in Calabar.

The call became necessary as the bridge constructed in bypass and commissioned in February 2015 by former President Goodluck Jonathan was yet to be paid for.

The bypass which stands as the best highway network in Cross Rivers State, has made the construction company to be affected by the unpaid work done.

Sermatech Nigeria Limited, the contractor, has said on various platforms that the construction of the Goodluck Jonathan bypass has almost led to its total ruin.

Sermatech a fully Nigerian company with decades of experience in the construction sector according to Cube Soft Limited, online PR of the company, the unpaid contract has led to incurred interest on loan from the bank, used for the procurement of the project.

Cube soft in a statement noted that as of 2011, the then Margret Ekpo by-pass in Calabar, Cross Rivers State was nothing but swamp land.



The development was commissioned on the swamp land by the Ex-Governor, Liyel Imoke with Venatius Ikem, then commissioner of works.

It took another 4-5 years, for the swamp land to be totally and completely transformed to a state of the art multi lane express way, complete with street lights, drainage and all road markings.

The seven kilometre dual carriage way starts from Atimbo roundabout and terminates at the Lemna road with a flyover and an interchange.

The construction was handled by Sermatech Nigeria Limited, at a fraction of the cost as the road construction was done with completely innovative techniques.

Other international construction companies suggested the use of deck on pile techniques.

Recently, the bypass was visited by the acting president Prof.Yemi Osinbajo to commission and inspect other projects in the area.

All these projects are only possible because of the creation of the bypass by Sermatech Nigeria Limited.

The current Governor of Cross Rivers State, Prof Ben Ayade, has a grand vision to turn the state into a major industrial hub for Nigeria and whole of Africa.

The Goodluck Jonathan bypass will be a major transportation network for the state, now and in the future, as various billion naira projects have been sighted on that road.

From the garment factory to the rice mill and the pharmaceutical industry.

The management has appealed to Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, the State Accountant General and the Commissioner of works to please revisit Sermatech Nigeria Limited and pay them all that is owed.

The post Calabar Goodluck Jonathan bypass still unpaid for – contractor appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

