Cameroon keeps English-speaking leaders in custody – eNCA
|
eNCA
|
Cameroon keeps English-speaking leaders in custody
eNCA
YAOUNDE – A Cameroon military tribunal decided on Wednesday to remand in custody leaders of the country's English-speaking community on terror-related charges pending trial. The Yaounde tribunal refused to free on bail lawyer Felix Agbor Nkongho, …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!