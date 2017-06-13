Pages Navigation Menu

Cameroon routed by Colombia in Confederations Cup warm-up – ESPN FC

Cameroon routed by Colombia in Confederations Cup warm-up
Africa's champions Cameroon were handed a severe wake-up call in Tuesday's international friendly against Colombia as they were thumped 4-0 only five days before their Confederations Cup opener. The Indomitable Lions beat Egypt to win the Africa Cup …
Cameroon beaten 4-0 by Colombia in Confederations Cup warmupChannel NewsAsia
Yerry Mina nets 2 as Colombia beats Cameroon 4-0 in friendlyWashington Post
James Rodriguez, Yerry Mina Push Colombia to Decisive Friendly Win vs. CameroonBleacher Report
Colombia Reports –Goal.com –CHANNELS TELEVISION –I Geek Soccer
all 17 news articles »

