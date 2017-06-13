Cameroun will meet a better Eagles – Rohr

Mr Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles Technical Adviser on Tuesday said that Cameroun would meet a better and experienced Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifying match by Aug. 28. Rohr gave the assurance in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja while speaking on way forward for the team.

