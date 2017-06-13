Pages Navigation Menu

Cameroun will meet a better Eagles – Rohr

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Football, South Africa, Sports | 0 comments

Mr Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles Technical Adviser on Tuesday said that Cameroun would meet a better and experienced Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifying match by Aug. 28. Rohr gave the assurance in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja while speaking on way forward for the team.

