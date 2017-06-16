CAN meets Osinbajo over Islamic studies, North threat, killings, lists demands [Full text]

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday met Acting President Yemi Osinbajo behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The delegation was led on the courtesy visit by its President, Rev Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle. At the meeting, CAN made five demands in a letter delivered to Osinbajo. The demands bothered on the following: […]

CAN meets Osinbajo over Islamic studies, North threat, killings, lists demands [Full text]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

