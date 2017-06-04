CAN queries presidency over non-prosecution of killer herdsmen

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has challenged the presidency on why no armed herdsman has been arrested and prosecuted by the Federal Government. The umbrella body of Christian community in Nigerian therefore called on Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), to change his style on issues affecting Christians, especially on the atrocities being perpetrated […]

