CAN urges Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to act swiftly against Fulani herdsmen

The Christian Association of Nigeria led by Dr. Stephen Ayokunle, has called on the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to change his style on issues affecting Christians, especially on the attack by herdsmen in different parts of the country. CAN asked Osinbajo to query the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, asking why no herdsman had been …

