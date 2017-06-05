CAN won’t intervene in Lagos state Chaplain face off with the state’s first lady

The face off between the wife of Lagos State governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, and the chaplain of Lagos State chapel, Reverend Femi Taiwo will not be intervened by the headquaters of the Christian Association of Nigeria, according to the President, Dr Supo Ayokunle. Ayokunle said there was no way CAN headquarters would intervene in a …

The post CAN won’t intervene in Lagos state Chaplain face off with the state’s first lady appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

