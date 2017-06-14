CAP promises better returns as shareholders get N1.54b dividend – The Nation Newspaper
|
CAP promises better returns as shareholders get N1.54b dividend
The Nation Newspaper
The board of directors of CAP Plc yesterday assured shareholders that the paints and chemical company would explore innovation and expanded local product offerings to drive growth in the years ahead. This assurance came as shareholders at the annual …
CAP Plc Shareholders Approve N1.54 Billion Dividend
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!