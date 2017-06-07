Capacity building is our major objective – Okowa

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said his administration is committed to capacity building of its workforce to grow a productive civil and public service.

Speaking yesterday when the Chairman and members of the National Assembly Service Commission paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba, the Governor observed that despite the current recession in the country his government will continue to train and re-train its workforce for a more productive state.

According to him, “times are very challenging due to the economic downturn in the country and many states are struggling to pay salaries but, that does not stop us from beginning to initiate ways and means of building on the capacity of our staff not just those in the House of Assembly Service Commission but also at the civil and public service.”

“We intend to look in that direction because we know that if our staff are more productive, the entire system will be productive; we are hopeful that our resources will improve shortly but that does not stop us from organizing trainings that are local; foreign trainings will have to be reduced as much as possible because it is very expensive,” he said, adding “we realized the need to build the capacity of our staff to provide the needed foundation for the legislature to grow and make appropriate laws for our people.”

He appreciated the synergy and partnership between the House of Assembly Service Commission and the National Assembly Service Commission, stating. “it is very important because the legislature needs to grow and in growing they need to share ideas at both levels; l think that this new partnership between the service commissions at both levels will help stabilize the staff and service in the legislature.”

Earlier, In a brief address, Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission, Dr. Paul Oweh, informed the Governor that they were on a working visit to the State House of Assembly Service Commission to interact and share ideas and help strengthen the synergy existing between them for a better service delivery.

