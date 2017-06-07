CapeTownStorm grounds Zuma – Independent Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 7, 2017


#CapeTownStorm grounds Zuma
President Jacob Zuma will no longer address the 69th World News Media Congress in Durban, it was announced Wednesday. Zuma was due to address the opening ceremony of the congress, which kicked off on June 7 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli …
